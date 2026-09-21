Oregon college life, wildfire crews, rural ski areas and gray whales

As students move in to Oregon’s private colleges, they start to learn to live on their own

More than half of the University of Portland’s incoming freshmen are the first in their families to attend college. For students moving into dorms, campus life offers a chance to build relationships and practice independence — even as families weigh rising costs and questions about the value of a degree.

Incarcerated people among thousands of firefighters battling Oregon’s aggressive fire season

During a record fire season that burned more than 2 million acres, 218 incarcerated people helped protect Oregon communities. They earn $25 a day on the fire line, compared with $25 an hour for most firefighters, despite facing the same risks. The work can provide certifications and experience after release.

Rural Oregon ski areas plan out futures after tough year

After Oregon’s record-low snowpack, Mt. Ashland is raising money to replace nearly 50-year-old lifts and expanding summer programs. In Baker County, Anthony Lakes secured a $650,000 federal loan for a new rental building. Both nonprofits are looking beyond winter as unpredictable weather threatens revenue and affordable access.

Why gray whales are becoming harder to find near Port Orford

Researchers saw just one gray whale during six weeks in Port Orford, while the summer’s largest zooplankton sample contained about 25, down from as many as 500 in previous years. Scientists say sea star loss and urchin-damaged kelp habitat may be leaving whales with less food.

