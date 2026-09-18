What changed in Grants Pass, Shasta County and Bandon this week

Park volunteers see new challenges after Grants Pass homeless shelter opens

The new shelter allowed Grants Pass to close three homeless resting sites and house 150 people in converted shipping containers. But Park Watch volunteers say trash has increased at nearby Riverside Park, raising questions about whether some problems associated with the former camps have shifted rather than disappeared.

A federal subpoena puts Shasta County’s ballots under new scrutiny

Shasta County elections chief Clint Curtis has been ordered to bring ballots from the June election to a federal grand jury. The nature of the investigation remains unclear, while a separate legal dispute continues over whether the county must destroy ballots from the 2024 election.

Port of Bandon returns memorial site to Coquille Indian Tribe

The port has agreed to transfer a quarter-acre ancestral village and burial site to the Coquille Indian Tribe. Tribal members say legal ownership will help them protect the land, honor those buried there and strengthen their stewardship of traditional lands.

Guests