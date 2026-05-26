Northwest stories: Unified sports, fishing costs, drones and Beatles songs

Unified track and field team brings Klamath County students together through sports

Klamath County students are building friendships and athletic skills through Unified track and field, an inclusive program that brings together athletes with and without disabilities. The district expanded the effort after a successful Unified basketball season and hopes to add more sports in the future. Organizers say the program gives students opportunities to compete, represent their schools and build connections that extend beyond the playing field.

Rising fuel costs threaten the Pacific Northwest's fishing industry

Rising diesel prices are creating new challenges for commercial fishing communities across the Pacific Northwest. Fuel is one of the industry's largest expenses, and higher costs are cutting into already thin profit margins for fishermen and businesses tied to the seafood economy. The uncertainty comes as many fishing operations continue to navigate fluctuating catches and broader economic pressures.

Oregon hopes to move from drone testing hot spot to drone building destination

Pendleton has become one of the country's busiest locations for drone testing, thanks to expansive airspace and specialized infrastructure. Now local leaders hope to convert that success into long-term economic growth by attracting drone manufacturing and related jobs. Supporters see the effort as a chance to create a larger technology ecosystem in Eastern Oregon rather than serving only as a testing site.

‘A little help from my friends:’ Beatles sing-along in Eugene

A Beatles sing-along at Eugene's Tsunami Books is drawing crowds seeking music and connection. The event, created by musician Paul Safar, grew out of livestream performances during the pandemic and has evolved into an in-person gathering centered on community. Participants say the familiar songs bring back memories while creating shared experiences across generations, highlighting the role live music can play in bringing people together.