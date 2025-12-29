© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

There are only 15 museum zoos in the United States—one is in Bend

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
A hawk soars above the audience during a Raptors of the Desert Sky program at the High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon. The outdoor flight program happens daily during the summer.
John Williams
A hawk soars above the audience during a Raptors of the Desert Sky program at the High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon. The outdoor flight program happens daily during the summer.

In order for an accredited museum to also achieve accreditation as a zoo, requires special circumstances, special qualifications and an application process that takes years. Bend's High Desert Museum is now one of only 15 institutions in America to hold accreditations from both the American Alliance of Museums and the Association for Zoos and Aquariums.

Joining the Exchange is Jon Nelson, the Wildlife curator at the High Desert Museum in Bend.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay