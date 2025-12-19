© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
My Better Half

'Aging While Black' amplifies experiences of elderly Black Americans

By Vanessa Finney
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:29 PM PST
Portrait of Raymond Jetson and Kali Graves at the Baton Rouge IBM lobby. Raymond and Kali are co-founders of "Aging While Black."
Tim Mueller Photography
/
TM
Raymond Jetson, who cofounded Aging While Black, with Kali Graves standing in the Baton Rouge IBM lobby.

Raymond Jetson advocate whose work centers on equity, dignity and community-driven change. In February 2023, he helped launch Aging While Black, a national movement designed to amplify the voices and experiences of Black elders and to rethink aging in America at the intersection of race.

Jetson discusses the movement’s three guiding pillars: recalibrating the village, embracing innovation and rapid change, and leaning into Sankofa — the idea of looking to the past to help shape the future.

Jetson brings decades of experience to this work, including service as a Louisiana state representative, deputy secretary of health and pastor of Star Hill Church in Baton Rouge. He is an AARP Purpose Prize winner and a Next Avenue Influencer in Aging. As the primary caregiver for his 91-year-old mother, Jetson says his perspective on aging is shaped by both public service and personal experience.

The conversation also explores Jetson’s forthcoming book, "Aging While Black: A Radical Reimagining of Aging and Race in America," which expands on the movement’s vision and calls for a more inclusive, community-centered approach to aging.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
