© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

SOU Hosts Queer Indigenous Gathering

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 17, 2025 at 3:25 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Southern Oregon University

Discrimination has been common against both indigenous people and people who identify as LGBTQ or queer.  Imagine the challenges for people who identify with both groups. 

Southern Oregon University's curriculum includes a course in Queer Indigenous Studies, which culminates in the annual Queer Indigenous Gathering, the 5th of its kind, on March 11th.  Course instructor Brook Colley and Veronica Green visit with details of the event and what it represents.

 

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange LGBTQAppfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Natalie Golay is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Mike Green hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team