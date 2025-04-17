SOU Hosts Queer Indigenous Gathering
Discrimination has been common against both indigenous people and people who identify as LGBTQ or queer. Imagine the challenges for people who identify with both groups.
Southern Oregon University's curriculum includes a course in Queer Indigenous Studies, which culminates in the annual Queer Indigenous Gathering, the 5th of its kind, on March 11th. Course instructor Brook Colley and Veronica Green visit with details of the event and what it represents.