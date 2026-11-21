Pianist and educator Stephanie Bernards wants musicians facing performance anxiety, self-doubt and injuries to know they aren’t alone.

Her podcast, Artistry with Heart, brings musicians together to discuss those challenges and share resources for navigating them.

“It’s about what’s going to allow us to move forward with freedom and confidence despite whatever adversity we’re facing,” Bernards said.

Bernards challenges what she calls the “myth of uniqueness” — the belief that an artist is alone in experiencing professional struggles.

“This podcast is about shining the light on the fact that we all have struggles, but there are resources and you have community,” she said.

Through interviews with musicians, performers and educators, Bernards explores how artists respond to setbacks and build confidence.

“What surprised me is that everybody thinks they’re the only one,” she said.

Her work also addresses the physical demands of making music. Bernards is a licensed body mapping educator, teaching musicians about anatomy and movement with the goal of reducing strain and preventing injuries.

She also emphasizes that stage presence and performance confidence take practice.

“It’s not something that you’re born with,” Bernards said. “It’s something that you have to practice.”

Guest