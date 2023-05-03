One Night Only | May 2023
Coming this month to a venue near you…
5/6 Bouray at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
5/6 Mark Thayles at Ghostlight Theater in Medford
5/7 Supersuckers at Sound Lounge in Grants Pass
5/12 Hayley Henderickx at Fry Family Farm in Medford
5/16 Anna Moss and the Nightshades at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mt Shasta and 5/19 at Fry Family Farm in Medford
5/17 Third Eye Blind at Seven Feathers in Canyonville
5/18 Arthur Buezo at Sunnyside Theater in Roseburg
5/22 Escape From The Zoo at Johnny B’s in Medford
5/24 Nekromantix at The Dip in Redding
5/24 Suitcase Junket at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mt Shasta
5/26- 5/29 Ashland World Music Festival - Featuring Jake Blount (hear him in this podcast) as well as The Family Carr, Arjun Verma, Malinka, Fabiola Mendez Trio, San Fransisco Yiddish Combo