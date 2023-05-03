One Night Only | May 2023

Coming this month to a venue near you…

5/6 Bouray at Local 31 Pub in Ashland

5/6 Mark Thayles at Ghostlight Theater in Medford

5/7 Supersuckers at Sound Lounge in Grants Pass

5/12 Hayley Henderickx at Fry Family Farm in Medford

5/16 Anna Moss and the Nightshades at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mt Shasta and 5/19 at Fry Family Farm in Medford

5/17 Third Eye Blind at Seven Feathers in Canyonville

5/18 Arthur Buezo at Sunnyside Theater in Roseburg

5/22 Escape From The Zoo at Johnny B’s in Medford

5/24 Nekromantix at The Dip in Redding

5/24 Suitcase Junket at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mt Shasta

5/26- 5/29 Ashland World Music Festival - Featuring Jake Blount (hear him in this podcast) as well as The Family Carr, Arjun Verma, Malinka, Fabiola Mendez Trio, San Fransisco Yiddish Combo

