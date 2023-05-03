© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
One Night Only

One Night Only | May 2023

By Josh Gross,
Dave Jackson
Published May 3, 2023
Anna Moss and the Nightshades

Coming this month to a venue near you…

5/6 Bouray at Local 31 Pub in Ashland

5/6 Mark Thayles at Ghostlight Theater in Medford

5/7 Supersuckers at Sound Lounge in Grants Pass

5/12 Hayley Henderickx at Fry Family Farm in Medford

5/16 Anna Moss and the Nightshades at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mt Shasta and 5/19 at Fry Family Farm in Medford

5/17 Third Eye Blind at Seven Feathers in Canyonville

5/18 Arthur Buezo at Sunnyside Theater in Roseburg

5/22 Escape From The Zoo at Johnny B’s in Medford

5/24 Nekromantix at The Dip in Redding

5/24 Suitcase Junket at Jefferson Center for the Arts in Mt Shasta

5/26- 5/29 Ashland World Music Festival - Featuring Jake Blount (hear him in this podcast) as well as The Family Carr, Arjun Verma, Malinka, Fabiola Mendez Trio, San Fransisco Yiddish Combo

Josh Gross
Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
