One Night Only: March 2023
Josh Gross, local music fan at large previews some of the musical acts you can catch in the coming weeks throughout the region.
In this episode:
Pink Martini – Wed, March 8 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding
Blondillion -- Tue, March 14 at Local 31 in Ashland
Parade of Bad Guys -- Sat, March 18 at Local 31 in Ashland
Koffin Kats -- at Johnny B’s, Tue, March 21 in Medford
March Fourth -- Fri, March 3 at Rogue Theatre in Grants Pass
Steven -- Sat, March, 4 at Local 31 in Ashland
Teeth -- Wed, March 1 at The Dip in Redding
John Craigie -- Thu, March 2 at Cascade Theater in Redding
Robert Wynia of Floater -- Sat, March 25 at Sunnyside in Roseburg
Hooveriii -- Wed, March 29 at The Dip in Redding
Hippie Death Cult -- Fri., March 24 at The Dip in Redding
Titans of Industry -- Thu., March 30 at Local 31 in Ashland