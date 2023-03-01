© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20220514_201904.jpg
One Night Only

One Night Only: March 2023

By Josh Gross
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST
Pink Martini
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
/
Pink Martini performs on this week's Mountain Stage.

Josh Gross, local music fan at large previews some of the musical acts you can catch in the coming weeks throughout the region.

In this episode:

Pink Martini – Wed, March 8 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding

Blondillion -- Tue, March 14 at Local 31 in Ashland

Parade of Bad Guys -- Sat, March 18 at Local 31 in Ashland

Koffin Kats -- at Johnny B’s, Tue, March 21 in Medford

March Fourth -- Fri, March 3 at Rogue Theatre in Grants Pass

Steven -- Sat, March, 4 at Local 31 in Ashland

Teeth -- Wed, March 1 at The Dip in Redding

John Craigie -- Thu, March 2 at Cascade Theater in Redding

Robert Wynia of Floater -- Sat, March 25 at Sunnyside in Roseburg

Hooveriii -- Wed, March 29 at The Dip in Redding

Hippie Death Cult -- Fri., March 24 at The Dip in Redding

Titans of Industry -- Thu., March 30 at Local 31 in Ashland

Tags
One Night Only JPR Music
Josh Gross
Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014.
See stories by Josh Gross