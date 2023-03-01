One Night Only: March 2023

In this episode:

Pink Martini – Wed, March 8 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding

Blondillion -- Tue, March 14 at Local 31 in Ashland

Parade of Bad Guys -- Sat, March 18 at Local 31 in Ashland

Koffin Kats -- at Johnny B’s, Tue, March 21 in Medford

March Fourth -- Fri, March 3 at Rogue Theatre in Grants Pass

Steven -- Sat, March, 4 at Local 31 in Ashland

Teeth -- Wed, March 1 at The Dip in Redding

John Craigie -- Thu, March 2 at Cascade Theater in Redding

Robert Wynia of Floater -- Sat, March 25 at Sunnyside in Roseburg

Hooveriii -- Wed, March 29 at The Dip in Redding

Hippie Death Cult -- Fri., March 24 at The Dip in Redding

Titans of Industry -- Thu., March 30 at Local 31 in Ashland