© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20220514_201904.jpg
One Night Only

One Night Only: February 2023

By Josh Gross
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM PST
Eddie 9V
Eddie 9v

Josh Gross - local music fan at large - wants to see you on the dance floor. Check out his recommendations for live music around the region in February.

In this episode:

  • 2/2 Jenny Don't and the Spurs - The Dip - Redding
  • 2/3 General Mojos - Oberon's - Ashland
  • 2/4 TNDRGRL/The Music of Frank Ellis - The Black Sheep - Ashland
  • 2/8 Beats Antique - Historic Ashland Armory - Ashland
  • 2/10 Tall Heights - Rogue Theatre - Grants Pass
  • 2/14 Black Joe Lewis - The Dip - Redding
  • 2/18 Warren G - 7 Feathers - Canyonville
  • 2/24 Sunwell/Tarantula Trust Fund - Sunnyside Theatre - Redding
  • 2/25 Eddie 9V - The Dip - Redding
  • 2/25 Storm Large - The Craterian - Medford
Tags
One Night Only JPR Music
Josh Gross
Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.
See stories by Josh Gross