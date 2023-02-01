One Night Only: February 2023
Josh Gross - local music fan at large - wants to see you on the dance floor. Check out his recommendations for live music around the region in February.
In this episode:
- 2/2 Jenny Don't and the Spurs - The Dip - Redding
- 2/3 General Mojos - Oberon's - Ashland
- 2/4 TNDRGRL/The Music of Frank Ellis - The Black Sheep - Ashland
- 2/8 Beats Antique - Historic Ashland Armory - Ashland
- 2/10 Tall Heights - Rogue Theatre - Grants Pass
- 2/14 Black Joe Lewis - The Dip - Redding
- 2/18 Warren G - 7 Feathers - Canyonville
- 2/24 Sunwell/Tarantula Trust Fund - Sunnyside Theatre - Redding
- 2/25 Eddie 9V - The Dip - Redding
- 2/25 Storm Large - The Craterian - Medford