One Night Only: January 2023
It's a New Year and Josh Gross wants to see you on the dance floor. Here's a look at some of the live music you can hear in the region in the next few weeks.
In this episode:
- 1/5 Actual Wolf @ Oberon's in Ashland
- 1/6 33 String Drive @ Black Sheep in Ashland
- 1/6 Templet @ Oberon's in Ashland
- 1/6 Tigers on Opium @ Sound Lounge in Grants Pass
- 1/7 Sugarbeets @ The Haul in Grants Pass
- 1/19 Shutups & Belda Beast @ the Dip in Redding
- 1/25 Melissa Carper w/Kassi Vallasa @LaBaguette in Ashland
- 1/27 Dirtwire at Historic Ashland Armory
- 1/27 Marc Cohn/Shawn Colvin/Sarah Jarosz @ the Craterian in Medford
- 1/28 Greg Rekus @ Local 313 Pub in Ashland