© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20220514_201904.jpg
One Night Only

One Night Only: January 2023

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM PST
melissa carper and her stand-up bass

It's a New Year and Josh Gross wants to see you on the dance floor. Here's a look at some of the live music you can hear in the region in the next few weeks.

In this episode:

  • 1/5 Actual Wolf @ Oberon's in Ashland
  • 1/6 33 String Drive @ Black Sheep in Ashland
  • 1/6 Templet @ Oberon's in Ashland
  • 1/6 Tigers on Opium @ Sound Lounge in Grants Pass
  • 1/7 Sugarbeets @ The Haul in Grants Pass
  • 1/19 Shutups & Belda Beast @ the Dip in Redding
  • 1/25 Melissa Carper w/Kassi Vallasa @LaBaguette in Ashland
  • 1/27 Dirtwire at Historic Ashland Armory
  • 1/27 Marc Cohn/Shawn Colvin/Sarah Jarosz @ the Craterian in Medford
  • 1/28 Greg Rekus @ Local 313 Pub in Ashland
Tags
One Night Only JPR Music