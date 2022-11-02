One Night Only | November 2022
Josh Gross — Local music fan at large — previews some of the music you can hear live around the region in the next month or so. This month — futuristic gospel, a trio that calls itself a "fourchestra" and a song celebrating civil engineering.
In this episode:
- 11/4 - Postmodern Jukebox at the Craterian - Medford
- 11/4 - Hillstomp at The Rogue Theatre - Grants Pass
- 11/9 - Vervex at Johnny B's - Medford
- 11/11 - The Hugs - Oberon's - Ashland
- 11/11 - Maita - The Dip - Redding
- 11/12 - Jefferson Starship - Craterian - Medford
- 11/12 - Owls and Aliens - Local 21 Pub - Ashland
- 11/13 - Jake Blount - Cedarwood Barn - Talent
- 11/15 - Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - The Dip - Redding
- 11/16 - Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - Talent Club - Talent
- 12/1 - Zookraught - Local 31 Pub - Ashland
- 12/1 - Hillstomp at The Dip - Redding