© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20220514_201904.jpg
One Night Only

One Night Only | November 2022

Published November 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM PDT
jonathan_scales_fourchestra_5.jpg

Josh Gross — Local music fan at large — previews some of the music you can hear live around the region in the next month or so. This month — futuristic gospel, a trio that calls itself a "fourchestra" and a song celebrating civil engineering.

In this episode:

  • 11/4 - Postmodern Jukebox at the Craterian - Medford
  • 11/4 - Hillstomp at The Rogue Theatre - Grants Pass
  • 11/9 - Vervex at Johnny B's - Medford
  • 11/11 - The Hugs - Oberon's - Ashland
  • 11/11 - Maita - The Dip - Redding
  • 11/12 - Jefferson Starship - Craterian - Medford
  • 11/12 - Owls and Aliens - Local 21 Pub - Ashland
  • 11/13 - Jake Blount - Cedarwood Barn - Talent
  • 11/15 - Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - The Dip - Redding
  • 11/16 - Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - Talent Club - Talent
  • 12/1 - Zookraught - Local 31 Pub - Ashland
  • 12/1 - Hillstomp at The Dip - Redding
One Night Only
Josh Gross
Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.
See stories by Josh Gross