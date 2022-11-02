© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
One Night Only | December 2022

By Josh Gross
Published November 2, 2022
John Craigie performing for a JPR Live Session
John Craigie at JPR

Josh Gross — Local music fan at large — previews some of the music you can hear live around the region in the next month or so.

In this episode:

  • 12/8 Juniper Berries at The Dip in Redding and 12/10 at The Black Sheep in Ashland
  • 12/8 Moonbow at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
  • 12/8 Retrograde at Johnny B's in Ashland
  • 12/9 John Craigie at Historic Ashland Armory in Ashland (note: also at the Cascade Theatre in Redding on 3/2/23)
  • 12/9 Roomy Depth at Johnny B's in Medford
  • 12/10 Strawberry Girls at The Dip in Redding and 12/12 at Johnny B's in Medford
  • 12/10 Tommy Emmanuel at The Rogue Theater in Grants Pass
  • 12/10 Cameron Royce at Oberon's in Ashland
  • 12/10 2106 at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
  • 12/14 Silver Shores at Oberon's in Ashland
  • 12/16 Another Anthem at Johnny B's in Medford
  • 12/19 Cherry Poppin' Daddys at Kids Unlimited in Medford
Josh Gross
Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.
