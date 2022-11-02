One Night Only | December 2022
Josh Gross — Local music fan at large — previews some of the music you can hear live around the region in the next month or so.
In this episode:
- 12/8 Juniper Berries at The Dip in Redding and 12/10 at The Black Sheep in Ashland
- 12/8 Moonbow at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
- 12/8 Retrograde at Johnny B's in Ashland
- 12/9 John Craigie at Historic Ashland Armory in Ashland (note: also at the Cascade Theatre in Redding on 3/2/23)
- 12/9 Roomy Depth at Johnny B's in Medford
- 12/10 Strawberry Girls at The Dip in Redding and 12/12 at Johnny B's in Medford
- 12/10 Tommy Emmanuel at The Rogue Theater in Grants Pass
- 12/10 Cameron Royce at Oberon's in Ashland
- 12/10 2106 at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
- 12/14 Silver Shores at Oberon's in Ashland
- 12/16 Another Anthem at Johnny B's in Medford
- 12/19 Cherry Poppin' Daddys at Kids Unlimited in Medford