One Night Only| Oct 2022
Music aficionado Josh Gross digs deep to bring you a wide variety of some of the music you can hear live throughout our region in the coming weeks.
In this episode:
- 10/6 Mama's Broke at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
- 10/6 Sleep Signals at The Haul in Grants Pass
- 10/6 Horse Feathers at Cedarwood Barn in Talent
- 10/11 The Worst at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
- 10/12 Bryan Beilanski at Johnny B's in Medford
- 10/15 Casey Neil and the Norway Rats at Talent Club in Talent
- 10/16 Polyrhythmics a Talent Club in Talent
- 10/17 Hi-Crime Local 31 Pub in Ashland
- 10/20 North by North at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
- 10/26 DRI Sound Lounge in Grants Pass
- 10/28 Ghost Bomber at Johnny B's in Medford
- 11/4 Postmodern Jukebox at the Craterian in Medford