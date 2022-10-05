© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
One Night Only

One Night Only| Oct 2022

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT
Music aficionado Josh Gross digs deep to bring you a wide variety of some of the music you can hear live throughout our region in the coming weeks.

In this episode:

  • 10/6 Mama's Broke at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
  • 10/6 Sleep Signals at The Haul in Grants Pass
  • 10/6 Horse Feathers at Cedarwood Barn in Talent
  • 10/11 The Worst at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
  • 10/12 Bryan Beilanski at Johnny B's in Medford
  • 10/15 Casey Neil and the Norway Rats at Talent Club in Talent
  • 10/16 Polyrhythmics a Talent Club in Talent
  • 10/17 Hi-Crime Local 31 Pub in Ashland
  • 10/20 North by North at Local 31 Pub in Ashland
  • 10/26 DRI Sound Lounge in Grants Pass
  • 10/28 Ghost Bomber at Johnny B's in Medford
  • 11/4 Postmodern Jukebox at the Craterian in Medford

Josh Gross, host of One Night Only, is a writer, performer, and multimedia journalist native to Southern Oregon. After graduating from Portland State University, he worked at newspapers and radio stations throughout the west, before returning to Ashland in 2014. He is the author of five books (including the Ashland-based novel, Summer of Smoke) and more than a dozen produced plays, including multiple musicals composed for Puppeteers for Fears, the theater troupe he founded in 2015. If left unchecked, he will talk your ear off about analog synthesizers and weird guitar pedals, and is on a lifelong quest for the nation's best taco. He can most commonly be found in the front row of a local rock'n'roll show.
