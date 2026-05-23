Living, loving, learning: Natasha Neece writes about her journey as a vocalist

Natasha’s memoir details her path of self-discovery, resilience, and artistic rebirth - with music ermerging as a powerful catalyst.

The author considers her feminine leadership style in a band setting, the importance of mutual respect, and the emotional toll of navigating egos, competition, and betrayal.

Craig Alan / Natasha Neece "We went archetypal with a lot of it, with wardrobe and story arc." - Natasha Neece on the theatricality of Living Loving Led's performances.

Book excerpt:

"As the Saucy band's set list grew, I couldn't resist suggesting more Led Zeppelin. Every time I stepped up to sing one of their songs, it felt like stepping further into my own power, vocally, physically, and energetically. Sometimes my voice would surprise me, and the resonance of the higher notes would ignite something wild and unstoppable within me. Audiences began requesting more Zeppelin, echoing the recognition I was already feeling. Soon I found myself diving deep into their catalog, listening obsessively, truly discovering Led Zeppelin for the first time. That's when I began to clearly see Robert Plant, not just as an uninhibited, sexy front man, but as a dreamer, a mystic, a lover of nature. His voice carried the winds of mythology and reverence for the divine. His lyrics spoke of longing, passion, transcendence, and the sacred within the earthly. I felt profoundly aligned with the way he so wildly and tenderly gave his soul to the world. Led Zeppelin, I realized was never just about rock and roll. Their music was beckoning the awakening of the human spirit. The emotional force and inspirational depth in their songs called to me like a lighthouse through the fog. And so the truth emerged: I didn't want to sing anything else. Singing their songs felt like a personal reclamation, and in that reclamation a dream was born. The vision of a Led Zeppelin tribute band, not just to cover their songs, but to embody their mythos."

Copyright © 2026 by Natasha Neece