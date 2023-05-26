© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Wilder Woods

By Danielle Kelly
Published May 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT
Bear Rinehart took a moment from touring with his side project Wilder Woods to share some stories and new songs with us.

The New Wilder Woods album is Fever/Sky. Bear Rinehart is the front man of the band Needtobreathe. He was joined in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio by the stunning vocalist April Rucker and Needtobreathe guitarist Tyler Burkum for some stripped down versions of tunes from the new release.

Rinehart also shares about his pandemic writing practice, and the fruits of prioritizing his family, wellbeing, and a healthy work-life balance.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of Dos Mariposas Vineyards and Lavender located between Medford and Jacksonville. At their family friendly (and four-legged friend-welcome) tasting room and grounds, they serve local wine varietals, Mexican beer, tamales and host art events, dance lessons and live music weekly. Find more information here.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
