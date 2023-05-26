JPR Live Session: Wilder Woods

The New Wilder Woods album is Fever/Sky. Bear Rinehart is the front man of the band Needtobreathe. He was joined in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio by the stunning vocalist April Rucker and Needtobreathe guitarist Tyler Burkum for some stripped down versions of tunes from the new release.

Rinehart also shares about his pandemic writing practice, and the fruits of prioritizing his family, wellbeing, and a healthy work-life balance.

