JPR Live Session: Free Creatures

Free Creatures is Marv Ellis (vocals and beats), Emily Turner (vocals and upright bass), and Skyler Squglio (guitar). They blend good vibes with alternative hip-hop, EDM, world beats and funk for a uniquely Oregon sound.

Hear them talk about their origin, the making of While We Can, the elements of their sound and some tracks for the new release in this JPR Live Session. Find music, tour info and bios at https://www.freecreaturesmusic.com/

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of South Stage Cellars. Located on 3rd Street in historic Jacksonville, South Stage Cellars features 28 varieties of win in the tasting room and wine garden and hosts live music every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. Find more information here.