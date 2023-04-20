© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Session: Free Creatures

By Danielle Kelly
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT
Free Creature's new album, While We Can, is out. They're on a mini-tour of Southern Oregon to celebrate before heading to New Orleans for several shows during Jazzfest.

Free Creatures is Marv Ellis (vocals and beats), Emily Turner (vocals and upright bass), and Skyler Squglio (guitar). They blend good vibes with alternative hip-hop, EDM, world beats and funk for a uniquely Oregon sound.

Hear them talk about their origin, the making of While We Can, the elements of their sound and some tracks for the new release in this JPR Live Session. Find music, tour info and bios at https://www.freecreaturesmusic.com/

This JPR Live Session was made possible with the support of South Stage Cellars. Located on 3rd Street in historic Jacksonville, South Stage Cellars features 28 varieties of win in the tasting room and wine garden and hosts live music every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. Find more information here.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
