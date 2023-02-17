JPR Live Session: Larkin Poe

Since we first began hearing Larkin Poe several years ago your Open Air hosts have been big fans. As they've honed their skills, each new release has been greeted with popular support and critical acclaim. In 2020 their album Venom and Faith was nominated for a Grammy for best contemporary blues album.

Their latest - Blood Harmony - came out last fall.

Hear about their early life in Georgia, their new hometown of Nashville, their social media presence during lockdown, their writing and creative process, and hear songs from Blood Harmony and Self-Made Man recorded live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com

