JPR-Live-Sessions_2022.png
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Larkin Poe

By Danielle Kelly
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST
Larkin Poe with Danielle Kelly and Dave Jackson
Jon Griffin
/
Larkin Poe at JPR

Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - Larking Poe - play blues-based southern rock. They're on tour behind their new album Blood Harmony.

Since we first began hearing Larkin Poe several years ago your Open Air hosts have been big fans. As they've honed their skills, each new release has been greeted with popular support and critical acclaim. In 2020 their album Venom and Faith was nominated for a Grammy for best contemporary blues album.

Their latest - Blood Harmony - came out last fall.

Hear about their early life in Georgia, their new hometown of Nashville, their social media presence during lockdown, their writing and creative process, and hear songs from Blood Harmony and Self-Made Man recorded live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com

JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
