JPR Live Session: Charley Crockett

Authenticity is an important element in Americana. From hitchhiking and hopping trains to get around the country – busking in New York, New Orleans and Austin – to battling personal demons, health concerns and trouble with the law -- Charley Crockett has earned that distinction.

Charley stopped by before his show at the Historic Ashland Armory in Ashland. Hear his conversation with Danielle Kelly and a few of his tunes in a solo acoustic performance.