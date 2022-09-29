JPR Live Session: Charley Crockett
Texas singer/songwriter Charley Crockett stopped by JPR to play some tune, talk about his career and give us some advice on how to get the most bang for our buck when busking on the NYC subway.
Authenticity is an important element in Americana. From hitchhiking and hopping trains to get around the country – busking in New York, New Orleans and Austin – to battling personal demons, health concerns and trouble with the law -- Charley Crockett has earned that distinction.
Charley stopped by before his show at the Historic Ashland Armory in Ashland. Hear his conversation with Danielle Kelly and a few of his tunes in a solo acoustic performance.