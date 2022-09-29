© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Charley Crockett

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT
Jon Griffin
/
jpr
Charley Crockett with Danielle Kelly

Texas singer/songwriter Charley Crockett stopped by JPR to play some tune, talk about his career and give us some advice on how to get the most bang for our buck when busking on the NYC subway.

Authenticity is an important element in Americana. From hitchhiking and hopping trains to get around the country – busking in New York, New Orleans and Austin – to battling personal demons, health concerns and trouble with the law -- Charley Crockett has earned that distinction.

Charley stopped by before his show at the Historic Ashland Armory in Ashland. Hear his conversation with Danielle Kelly and a few of his tunes in a solo acoustic performance.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
