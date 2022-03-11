JPR Live Session: alt-J

It's unusual for a band's debut album to find the kind of success that alt-J experienced with An Awesome Wave in 2012. They won the UK's famed Mercury Prize on their first attempt. Since then, the band has released three additional albums over the decade that has helmed cement the trio as a leader and innovator in the indie rock space.

They spoke about the process of growing older and managing the relationships without and outside of the band, the excitement of getting back out on the road, and what it's like to be hugely popular and critically acclaimed, despite Unger-Hamilton telling Rolling Stone that "99 people out of 100 don't know who we are."

Under Hamilton (keys, bass, vocals) and Joe Newman (guitars, vocals) joined us for some special pared-down arrangements of tunes from their newest release called The Dream, as well as a tune found on that memorable debut - "Tesselate."