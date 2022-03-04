© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Session: Houndmouth

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM PST
Matt Myers from Houndmouth joined us for a fun solo acoustic set of tunes from the band's recent release Good For You.

With an album in the can, Houndmouth was ready to head out on the road, playing shows around the country, burning in new songs and new arrangements in front of crowd built over over the previous 10 years. It was an audience on the rise, growing rapidly following the explosion of their tune "Sedona," which found the band playing late night tv to national audiences, and playing the major festival circuit.

And then the pandemic happened.

Now, more than two years later, Houndmouth is back on the road. Their new album Good For You harkens back to the sound that Matt Myers, Shane Cody, and Zak Appleby (with former member Katie Toupin) started crafting a decade ago.

Myers joined us for a solo session live in the JPR studio, and spoke about how most of the tunes for this new record came together and were recorded in a location that has become the official Houndmouth "clubhouse" outside of Louisville.

JPR Live Sessions
