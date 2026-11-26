Talent resident Stephanie Bernards wants musicians to hear what audiences often don’t: the struggles behind a polished performance.

Her podcast, “Artistry With Heart: A Musician’s Wellness Podcast,” explores how musicians navigate self-doubt, physical challenges and the setbacks that can make them question their abilities.

The conversations build on her work bringing musicians together. In 2016, Bernards and three friends started a concert series that grew into educational programs in Portland for fellow musicians and the public.

On the podcast, she hopes sharing performers’ experiences will help others feel less alone.

When setbacks shake confidence

In the first episode, jazz trumpeter Justin Copeland described having to rethink how he played his instrument.

Copeland, who had worked with Bernards, struggled to unlearn habits he developed while teaching himself trumpet. He also had to adapt his playing after several changes to his embouchure — the way he positioned his mouth against the mouthpiece.

Those adjustments left him feeling behind his peers and doubting himself, even as he pursued doctoral-level studies and performed internationally.

Bernards said listeners might never guess how much work went into the performances they hear.

“He steps onstage and plays his horn more beautifully than many folks," Bernards said. "Then you hear how hard he had to work to get to where he is and how many times he had to fall and get back up again.”

Vic Billones / Stephanie Bernards Stephanie Bernards (with son) interviews Mike McClure and Chrislyn Lawrence of Crow and Gazelle.

Mapping the musician's body

How musicians think their bodies work can affect how they sing or play.

In an episode with Oregon vocalist and instructor Cynthia McGladrey, Bernards explores body mapping — learning how the body is built and how it moves.

Bernards, a licensed educator through the Association for Body Mapping Education, said people carry a mental picture of their bodies. When that picture is inaccurate, they may try to move in ways that create unnecessary tension.

She pointed to a misconception about where air goes when singers breathe.

“A common mismapping for singers is that air goes into the stomach instead of filling the lungs like branches of a tree.”

Bernards said developing a more accurate understanding of breathing and movement can help musicians avoid using more muscular effort than they need and prevent everything from tight muscle to a permanent injury.

Finding common ground

Even with her experience as a professional musician, Bernards has been surprised by how much performers share — and how often they believe their struggles are theirs alone.

“Honestly, there’s this myth of uniqueness, that we are the only ones that have ever struggled," she said. "This podcast is about shining the light on the fact that we all have struggles, but there are resources, and you have community.”

For Bernards, hearing why musicians keep going is part of the appeal.

“They’re still sticking with it because they love it more than the fear. They love it more than the injury. They love it more than the rejection or the adversity.”