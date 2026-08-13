Flynn Creek Circus returns to Ashland with acrobatics, storytelling and circus camps

Flynn Creek Circus is returning to Ashland with a show that blends acrobatics, comedy and an original theatrical story under the big top.

The Mendocino County-based company will perform at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum and offer circus camps and clinics for different ages and experience levels.

Unlike a traditional circus built around a series of separate acts, Flynn Creek incorporates its performances into a larger story.

“What’s different about what you’ll see on stage is that the show itself is an integrated theatrical performance,” Artistic Director Blaze Birge said. “So you’ll see an original story interwoven with acrobatics.”

A strictly human endeavor

Another difference is what audiences won’t see: performing animals.

Flynn Creek has never used animals in its shows, according to Technical Director David Jones.

“It’s always been an all-human spectacle," he said. "Humans are pretty good at telling stories and expressing themselves.”

California passed a law in 2019 restricting the use of animals in circuses. The law, which took effect in 2020, prohibits most animals in circus performances but makes exceptions for domestic dogs, cats and horses.

Philip Pavliger / Flynn Creek Circus Circus duo Blaze Birge and David Jones are bringing “The Cricket and the Wren” to Ashland.

Training the next generation of circus artists

Flynn Creek’s annual Ashland visit also includes circus camps and clinics at ScienceWorks. Participants can try acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling and showmanship, with instruction tailored to their experience level. Each session culminates in a performance for friends and family.

“They get to try everything under the sun for the week," Birge said. "Then they put together a little show, and they can invite their friends and family."

Flynn Creek also created a nonprofit foundation to make circus performances and training more accessible, particularly in rural communities.

“Our nonprofit arm’s mission is to continue to bring top-quality entertainment to rural and hard-to-reach areas and to make it accessible.”

Birge said the nonprofit uses money raised through events to provide free tickets to people who otherwise might not be able to attend. It also sometimes helps emerging circus artists pay for liability insurance as they begin their professional careers.

Flynn Creek also works with local organizations during its Ashland performances. Birge said young performers from Ashland Aerial Arts and Levity will take part in a preshow before the main production.

“It’s super fun to see what the community is doing, and they get great photos in the big top," he said.

Flynn Creek Circus will perform at ScienceWorks in Ashland from Aug. 14-23.