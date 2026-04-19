From “A Raisin in the Sun” to a plaque, Lorraine Hansberry’s legacy endures in Ashland

Lorraine Hansberry is best known for her play “A Raisin in the Sun,” but a new Ashland production and public tribute are highlighting the playwright’s broader legacy as an artist, activist and public intellectual.

Hansberry rose to national prominence in 1959 when “A Raisin in the Sun” debuted on Broadway. The play was nominated for four Tony Awards and later translated into dozens of languages. That same year, Hansberry became the first Black playwright — and the fifth woman — to win the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award.

But those who preserve her work say her influence extends far beyond a single play.

Joi Gresham, who leads the Lorraine Hansberry Literary Trust, said Hansberry should be understood as a multidimensional figure.

“At the Lorraine Hansberry Literary Trust, we shape her legacy as her being an artist, activist, writer and public intellectual — that she was all of those things at the same time,” Gresham said.

A play that redefined Black life on stage

“A Raisin in the Sun” broke new ground in American theater by presenting a more complex and human portrayal of Black life, including the realities of housing discrimination and redlining.

Gresham said Hansberry described the play in a letter to her mother as an effort to reflect real experiences.

“She wrote, ‘I really believe that this is a play that tells the truth about our lives,’” Gresham said. “It ‘will show the dignity and the complexity and the humanity of Black people.’”

Writer James Baldwin praised the play after its debut.

“Never before in the entire history of the American theater had so much of the truth of Black people’s lives been seen on the stage," Baldwin said.

Jenny Graham / Oregon Shakespeare Festival Saran Evelyn Bakari's character, Beneatha Younger, explores her African roots in "A Raisin in the Sun."

Barriers to Broadway

Hansberry struggled to secure funding and a venue, as producers were hesitant to back a young Black playwright.

"Theaters were very reluctant to put their cash into a new, let alone a 29-year-old writer, let alone Black and female (writer)," Gresham said.

To keep the production intact, the team staged tryouts at different theaters while searching for support — “like a plane circling before it can land,” she said.

Hansberry’s legacy lives on in Ashland

In Ashland, Hansberry’s legacy is also being recognized through a new public art installation rooted in community collaboration.

Ashland City Councilor Gina DuQuenne said the effort to create a plaque honoring Hansberry for the city’s Playwrights Walk began with Southern Oregon University’s equity and racial justice committee, which sought permission from the Lorraine Hansberry Literary Trust to use her words. The project expanded to include the city’s Public Arts Committee and local artists.

A bronze plaque honoring Hansberry now anchors the Playwrights Walk near Railroad Park. Micah BlackLight designed the piece, and Jack Langford cast it.

DuQuenne said the installation reflects both Hansberry’s legacy and the community that helped bring it to life.

“This plaque will be in the ground long after I'm gone — long after we’re all gone,” she said. "This is something that the people of Ashland brought together with Lorraine's vision and made happen."