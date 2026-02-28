Southern Oregon Repertory Singers invoke music’s patron saint

The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers will mark their 40th anniversary season with a concert titled “Grace Before Sleep." The program blends works from Benjamin Britten, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and contemporary composer Jacob Collier.

Music Director Paul French said the program reflects a spiritual depth and artistic courage, with themes of gratitude, inspiration and the transformative power of music.

A hymn to music’s patron saint

At the heart of the program is Benjamin Britten’s "Hymn to St. Cecilia," which uses lyrics from a W.H. Auden poem. French described the work as both playful and profound.

"He was born on St. Cecilia’s Day," French said. "He was destined to write this piece.”

French said Britten was a restorative force in 20th-century music, bringing audiences back to melody and tonal beauty at a time when more abstract styles dominated.

“If the audience likes you, it must be bad — that was the attitude," French said. "Britten proved that profound music can also connect with people.”

For choral ensembles, Britten remains central, French said, noting the composer’s extensive choral catalog.

Natalie Golay / Jefferson Public Radio Music Director Paul French will bring in Geoffrey Riley to play Mozart in the Southern Oregon Repertory Singer's March concert.

A Mozart tradition returns

The anniversary concert revisits a long-running tradition: guest actor Geoffrey Riley will appear in period costume as Mozart, serving an emcee-like role.

French said the ensemble presented annual Mozart concerts for about a decade and wanted to revisit that tradition for the milestone season. The program includes movements from the "Mass in C minor" and a chorus from "The Magic Flute."

“Mozart’s music is touched by the divine," French said. "Composers of his day heard it, and just couldn’t believe it.”

Bridging eras

The program includes performances by cellist Michal Palzewicz and flutist Sherril Wood, along with new works by composer-in-residence Jodi French and former composer-in-residence Craig Kingsbury.

French said he often turns to his composers-in-residence to complete a thematic arc.

“When I need a certain kind of thing, I ask Jodi (French, composer in residence) to write something," he said.

The program also includes the song "World O World" by Jacob Collier, a genre-blending choral piece.

“Jacob Collier is like a little Mozart,” he says. “His music is a crossover between traditional choral music and pop music.”

The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers present "Grace Before Sleep" March 7-8 at Southern Oregon University's Music Recital Hall. Ticket information is at repsingers.org.