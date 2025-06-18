Juneteenth celebrations planned across the region in coming days

Throughout Southern Oregon and far Northern California, groups will honor the anniversary in a variety of ways.

In Eureka, Black Humboldt will hold a multiday cultural festival from Thursday through Saturday. There will be a barbecue on Thursday from 3-7 p.m., followed by karaoke, as well as an open mic night Friday starting at 5 p.m. Saturday’s festivities will include vendors, food trucks and performers from 2-9 p.m.

Redding will hold a block party Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m., featuring a New Orleans-style brass band, vendors, food and presentations from community speakers.

Medford’s Juneteenth Celebration will take place on Saturday from 11-8 p.m., with live music, DJs and kids’ activities in Pear Blossom Park.

On Oregon’s South Coast, there will be a community barbecue on Friday from 6-8 p.m. in Brookings, as well as a party in Coos Bay from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Grants Pass’s Juneteenth Community Celebration will take place on Thursday in Riverside Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, Black history bingo, yard games and face painting.

The color red is commonly featured in Juneteenth decorations and food to symbolize the blood shed by enslaved people.