Juneteenth celebrations planned across the region in coming days

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:02 PM PDT
Two ROTC members in camo uniforms raise a Juneteenth flag on a black flagpole outdoors on a large lawn
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
Two members of SOU's ROTC unit raise the Juneteenth flag in front of Churchill hall on June 15, 2023.

Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in 1865. This year marks the 160th anniversary.

Throughout Southern Oregon and far Northern California, groups will honor the anniversary in a variety of ways.

In Eureka, Black Humboldt will hold a multiday cultural festival from Thursday through Saturday. There will be a barbecue on Thursday from 3-7 p.m., followed by karaoke, as well as an open mic night Friday starting at 5 p.m. Saturday’s festivities will include vendors, food trucks and performers from 2-9 p.m.

Redding will hold a block party Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m., featuring a New Orleans-style brass band, vendors, food and presentations from community speakers.

Medford’s Juneteenth Celebration will take place on Saturday from 11-8 p.m., with live music, DJs and kids’ activities in Pear Blossom Park.

On Oregon’s South Coast, there will be a community barbecue on Friday from 6-8 p.m. in Brookings, as well as a party in Coos Bay from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Grants Pass’s Juneteenth Community Celebration will take place on Thursday in Riverside Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, Black history bingo, yard games and face painting.

The color red is commonly featured in Juneteenth decorations and food to symbolize the blood shed by enslaved people.
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
