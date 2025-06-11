© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
GlowFest is the fusion of live music, film, food and fun

Published June 11, 2025 at 11:46 AM PDT
Larry Alexander and Danielle Kelly join the Exchange.

Larry Alexander is Executive Director of "GlowFest," a new event on June 19-22 celebrating the fusion of food, film, live music, awards and magic. Danielle Kelly is the festival's program director.

The premier venue, "The Glow," is located in Scott Valley in Siskiyou County, CA. The new event and venue builds on the organizers' previous experience in producing the State of Jefferson FLIXX FEST.

GlowFest aims to be a resource for creatives, from filmmakers and musicians to multimedia producers. Organizers say the facility will ideally attract creatives to the area. Projects will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The idea is to make it affordable or free through grants for budding creatives, through special projects, classes and workshops. Facilities are available to rent for various uses.

About GlowFest
Inside the festival
June 19-22 festival lineup and schedule

About Larry Alexander
Executive Director and biologist/hydrologist for the Northern California Resource Center (NCRC) since 1995. NCRC provides natural resource services and is dedicated to sustainable rural communities, providing vision, leadership, and local economic development. NCRC produces an annual film festival and other activities providing the community with arts and humanities experiences. Larry is a professional musician, and founding member of the band Afterglow. Afterglow was a psychedelic band in the 1960s that had some moderate success at the time. Later the band was surprised to learn that over the years it had acquired a cult following. In the mid-1990s their 1968 album was r issued and they got back together to perform. Larry is a native of Scott Valley, Siskiyou County, California.

Danielle Kelley and Mike Green in the JPR studio on June 12, 2025. Danielle Kelly is the Program Director for the music and film festival, GLOWFEST. She's also the manager and lead singer for the bands, DK Soul Project and DK Jazz Project. Danielle is also the host of JPR's Open Air on the Rhythm and News Service of JPR. Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
About Danielle Kelly
Danielle Kelly is the GlowFest Program Director. She is also manager and lead singer of two performance groups: DK Soul Project and DK Jazz Project. Danielle hosts the radio program, Open Air, on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. She moved to Ashland in 2003 from Sitka, Alaska to study theater at Southern Oregon University. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 and has remained in the Rogue Valley enjoying a performance career as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist.

