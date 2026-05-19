Former UCAN employee sentenced to two years for embezzlement

A former employee of the social services nonprofit United Community Action Network, or UCAN, has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the organization.

Holly Marie Pierce of Grants Pass was accused of stealing more than $200,000 over three years before she was caught and fired.

Also known as Holly Fifield, Pierce was the deputy director of housing stabilization at UCAN.

She pleaded no contest to four counts of first-degree aggravated theft earlier this year and was sentenced Friday.

Court documents say Pierce spent the money on food delivery, new appliances, patio furniture and her mortgage.

"Effectively, there was not a single legitimate purchase on her UCAN credit card from September 2022 through 2025," Josephine County District Attorney Joshua Eastman wrote in a court document.

The nonprofit was tipped off after Pierce gave a $20 tip at Starbucks, according to the documents.

"In a July 2025 routine review of credit card transactions, United Community Action Network found unauthorized purchases of household goods and living expenses made by an employee," UCAN CEO Jordan Jungwirth wrote in a statement. "UCAN immediately froze access to the account and conducted a thorough investigation, which revealed serious violations of agency financial policies."

The documents say Pierce received some leniency because she showed police the items she bought with stolen money and was forthcoming about the thefts.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports that at her sentencing, Pierce said, "I couldn’t be more sorry.”

Two counts of first-degree forgery were dismissed. Pierce must also pay about $187,000 in restitution when she’s released.

Jungwirth said the nonprofit has reinforced internal controls by adding additional review of transactions, conducting staff training on purchasing procedures and establishing a new policy regarding fraud, waste and abuse.

"Our focus continues to be on UCAN’s mission of creating solutions to poverty and improving lives in our communities," he wrote in a statement.

Pierce’s attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment.

UCAN provides Head Start, veteran programs, food banks and other services in Douglas, Josephine, Klamath and Lake Counties.