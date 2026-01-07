Humboldt County will end its courthouse entrance security screening

Since 2012, the Humboldt County Superior Court has covered 83% of the cost of entrance security, including X-ray machines, metal detectors and private security to screen people coming in via two entrances. The Sheriff's Office covered the other 17%.

But in July, the court told the county it no longer has the funds to pay for those services, and the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have enough money to cover entrance security on its own.

The court has reduced its contributions for entrance security screenings for January - June 2026 from over $106,000 to $42,000. Funding from the court will cease entirely at the end of this fiscal year, on July 1.

The two parties have tried for months to reach an agreement without success.

"Multiple operational ideas were discussed (reduced hours, single-entrance screening, retired deputy models, relocation to 2nd floor), none of which were feasible without either increased funding or substantial capital and staffing changes," according to a staff report.

"Should your Board wish to continue security screening services at minimum staffing and accept the Courts reduced funding, the General Fund would need to contribute an additional $68,194 for the remainder of fiscal year 2025-26," the report continues.

As a result, county supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to stop entrance screening services.

Presiding Judge Kelly Neel disagreed with the decision.

"I cannot imagine how anyone could take seriously the notion that it would be appropriate in this multi-use building, where we have victims of crime, we have children, we have people who are so vulnerable, access this building, not just for the courts but for everyone, and to say, ‘We’re just going to get rid of weapons screening,'" she said.

The courthouse building also holds county administrative offices, including the supervisors’ chambers.

The timeline for stopping these services hasn’t been finalized. The Sheriff’s Office must present a new security plan to the Board of Supervisors by May and may request additional funding to continue providing services in the meantime.

Supervisors also voted to direct county staff, the courts and the Sheriff’s Office to lobby the state for more funding.

Meanwhile, bailiffs and other trial court security will continue in some form.

Trial court security is currently provided by 12 sheriff's deputies. Those services, including courtroom security, in-custody movement and judicial protection, are mandated by law and funded separately. But the state doesn't cover the full cost of securing courtrooms, placing additional financial pressure on the Sheriff's Office.

"We receive approximately $1.4 million from the state, and our payroll for those 12 deputies to secure that second floor, on average, is $1.8 million," said Regina Fuller, deputy director of financial and support services for the sheriff's department. "Our general fund is already kicking in $400,000 approximately per year just to maintain the security on the second floor."

Sheriff William Honsal said they’ll have to reimagine what that security looks like.

"It’s something that we’re going to have to work out between the Sheriff’s Office, the CAO [county administrative officer] and the courts," he said. "There’s no hard and fast answer. We do not have to screen everyone through a metal detector that goes into court."