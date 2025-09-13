Nonprofit Stabbin' Wagon sues Medford, alleging civil rights violations

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court accuses the City of Medford and the Medford Police Department of targeting the non-profit Stabbin’ Wagon and its employees in a “years-long campaign” of retaliation and surveillance.

The lawsuit alleges Medford authorities violated the Constitution and state law.

Stabbin’ Wagon, which has operated out of a van since 2020, provides harm-reduction services for drug users, like overdose medication, clean syringes and foil. The group has courted controversy in the Rogue Valley, with some praising its volunteers for providing life-saving outreach, while others claim the organization enables drug use.

Attorneys with LeDuc Montgomery LLC and the Civil Liberties Defense Center filed the complaint on behalf of Stabbin’ Wagon, its founder, Melissa Jones, and former employee Samantha Strong.

“The complaint allegations include plaintiff Jones being targeted for stops by police, without any real purpose or basis, while she was out feeding the homeless,” said attorney Alicia LeDuc Montgomery.

Medford police arrested Jones, who left Stabbin’ Wagon last year, for interfering with officers while the group hosted an HIV testing event in 2023.

LeDuc Montgomery said the city has violated her clients’ rights to free speech.

“Having those rights be respected and folks not to be targeted or retaliated against by the government when they engage in expressive activity is really important,” LeDuc Montgomery said.

The lawsuit also claims city officials lobbied the Oregon Health Authority to rescind a $1.5 million state grant to the non-profit.

Medford city attorney Eric Mitton said in a statement that it is not improper for staff to express opinions about state grant awards.

“It is routine and appropriate for inquiries to be made to public entities like the State of Oregon about how that public entity is allocating its resources, just as the City of Medford routinely receives inquiries and opinions from citizens and entities about the City’s grant allocations and other expenditures,” Mitton said.

Last year, the ACLU of Oregon sued Medford, claiming police illegally monitored the social media accounts of Stabbin’ Wagon employees. Attorneys say that surveillance is illegal under state law, which bans law enforcement from collecting information about the “political, religious or social views” of anyone not suspected of a crime. The ongoing lawsuit seeks an injunction against the practice.

The recent complaint, which seeks a jury trial and monetary damages, similarly alleges that the Medford police conducted illegal surveillance of social media accounts.

