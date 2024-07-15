© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Stabbin' Wagon director steps down but says harm reduction group will continue services

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:17 AM PDT
The harm reduction organization Stabbin' Wagon distributes overdose medication in Medford, Oregon on January 27th, 2024.
Justin Higginbottom
/
JPR
The harm reduction organization Stabbin' Wagon distributes overdose medication in Medford, Oregon on January 27th, 2024.

The founder and executive director of harm reduction non-profit Stabbin' Wagon is leaving. But she said the controversial Southern Oregon group will continue to provide assistance to drug users.

Melissa Jones started Stabbin’ Wagon, a mobile service that provides things like clean needles and overdose medication to drug users, in 2020. The organization's goal is to reduce some risks of drug use like the spread of disease. In 2021, the group received nearly $600,000 dollars in state funding provided by Oregon’s Measure 110.

But Jones said that local pushback from those claiming her work enables drug use has taken a toll.

“It just became too much. It was really overwhelming,” said Jones. “For me personally, it was overwhelming. For me professionally, it was negatively impacting pretty much every aspect of my life.”

She said critics “doxxed” her, sharing her address on social media, which forced her to move. And that stress caused her to be hospitalized in April due to a mental health crisis.

She also claimed local police surveillance had negatively impacted her. Last August Jones was arrested for interfering with police while she hosted an HIV-testing event in Medford. A statement last year from the Medford Police Department denied any wrongdoing in their monitoring of her group’s activity.

Although she’s stepping down, she said Stabbin’ Wagon will continue its work and its funding will not be impacted.

“I love it so much,” said Jones about working in harm reduction. ”But I don't think that I'm going to be able to do that for a little while. I'm definitely going to need a pretty long break after everything that happened.”
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
