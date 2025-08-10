Former Prospect Historic Hotel accountant indicted for fraud after business closes

Brianna and Eli Braden, owners of Jackson County’s Prospect Historic Hotel, first suspected something was wrong because of a mattress order.

They claim their accountant, business partner and friend Andrea Riegelman had cut a $45,000 check for bedding, which never arrived. Brianna Braden said that was more than they had agreed to spend. But more troubling, claimed Braden, is that the mattress company told them they had no record of the sale.

Braden said that discovery led them down a rabbit hole of theft and deception by Riegelman.

“We just kept finding things. It just seemed like it was never ending,” she said.

This week a Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Riegelman on charges of theft and forgery.

The hotel, meanwhile, closed its doors last month. Braden said their business has faced a lawsuit, defaulted on loans and had its bank account garnished because of Riegelmant’s actions.

“Seeing how it's impacted the staff and the town and the people that live around here has been so heartbreaking,” Braden said. “It's just been like a tornado going through this town.”

The Prospect Historic Hotel has long been a popular waypoint for travelers on their way to Crater Lake National Park. And it has remained a major tourist draw and one of the few places to work in the small town of Prospect, which has a population of just over 700.

The Bradens helped purchase the property just last year with help from investors. Brianna Braden once nannied for Riegelman. She said Riegelman actually pitched the idea of buying the property.

“I raised her children,” Braden said. “I was part of the family and so I extended a lot of trust to her.”

Riegelman said she doesn’t want to get into the details of the case yet.

“There are multiple sides to every story,” Riegelman said. “I look forward to telling my side.

Braden, meanwhile, said she has spoken to other alleged victims of Riegelman. The hotel’s website includes a form asking those who lent or received money from Riegelman to submit their story.

