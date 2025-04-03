© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As criminal hearing for former nurse approaches, lawsuits continue to hit Asante

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:09 PM PDT
A covered driveway entrance to a large, beige building, with stairs leading up from a parking lot. A standing sign in the parking lot says, "South Lobby" and a sign on the covered entrance reads, "Hospital Entrance B"
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
An entrance to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, January 4, 2024.

Three new lawsuits have been filed against Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and former nurse Dani Marie Schofield. The hospital could now face over $477 million in damages.

Alleged victims and their surviving relatives filed three new civil lawsuits against Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and former nurse Dani Marie Schofield last week, with more expected soon, according to attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office charged Schofield with 44 counts of second-degree assault last year. Authorities accuse her of swapping patients’ liquid fentanyl with non-sterile tap water, causing infections in dozens of patients. Sixteen of those alleged victims died.

The latest complaints names James Geear, Jill Baylor and Kevin Jay Hughes as being under the care of Asante and Schofield when they developed bacterial infections. Hughes died due to his infection, according to the complaint filed by his estate. The lawsuits seek from $6 million to over $9 million in damages.

Geear was not named as a victim in the criminal indictment.

Judges have issued stays, or pauses, to similar civil lawsuits until after Schofield’s criminal trial, arguing that requiring the nurse to testify violates her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

David Linthorst with the Medford law firm Andersen & Linthorst is representing the plaintiffs in the latest civil complaints. He said he would argue against a delay.

“We don't think that stay should apply to all information that's applicable to this situation, particularly what happened at Asante,” Linthorst said. “Who dropped the ball?”

He said his firm, which will file four more lawsuits in the coming weeks, wants to know what protocols were followed at Asante during the period of patient infections.

“It doesn't make any sense that we have to wait years for the criminal case to resolve, just to get simple information, like what was going on at Asante,” attorney Marco Boccato said.

So far, the hospital could face over $477 million in damages from civil complaints. Not all of those lawsuits name Schofield, who is out on a $4 million bail.

Schofield’s first pre-trial criminal hearing is scheduled for April 28. Her defense has delayed that hearing three times before.

Linthorst said the statute of limitations to file civil lawsuits could soon run out for many of the alleged victims.

“We are probably about two to three years away from a lot of Ms. Scofield's conduct as set forth in the indictment,” Linthorst said. “So we're at a point where… we have to do something.”
Tags
Law and Justice Top StoriesOregon NewsAsanteHealth care workersRogue Valley NewsAppfeed
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
Our Spring Fund Drive is happening now!
Public media is at a critical moment.

Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now