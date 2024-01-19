Infections remained high at Asante through 2023 despite claims of a decrease

The number of central line-associated bloodstream infections at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford remained high in 2023 despite hospital claims of a decrease. That’s according to Oregon Health Authority data on health care-associated infections provided to JPR through a records request.

These infections, also known as CLABSIs, happen when there’s some contamination while using a catheter. An investigation is underway by the Medford Police Department involving allegations that a former Asante nurse replaced the opioid painkiller fentanyl with tap water, causing an unknown number of infection-related deaths and illnesses.

In July of 2023 the hospital released a statement reporting that staff’s “diligence brought a drop” in CLABSIs after a spike during the winter. There were nine observed CLABSIs from January through June of 2023 compared to 15 the previous year.

But in 2023’s remaining months the hospital recorded five more cases. That brought the year’s total to 14, nearly double the 7.99 predicted infections, according to OHA data.

Non-sterile tap water can cause a CLABSI infection but it’s unknown whether the cases documented by OHA could be related to the allegations the hospital is now facing, although the spike in infections occurred during the same timeframe.

The hospital saw far higher infections in the last two years compared to 2016 through 2021, which had fewer CLABSIs than predicted. There was a jump in cases at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even then the hospital only had seven cases.

Asante has refused to comment besides saying they’re working with police.

