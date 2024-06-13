Medford nurse arrested in drug diversion case at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center

After a seven-month investigation, police arrested former Asante nurse Dani Marie Schofield on Thursday. A grand jury has indicted Schofield on 44 counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree.

The charges allege Schofield intentionally caused serious injury to 44 patients in her care.

According to police, there is concern she replaced patients’ liquid fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, with tap water which caused a high number of bloodstream infections.

The estate of one potential victim who died under Schofield’s care filed a wrongful death suit against her and the hospital in February. And a Medford law firm says they are investigating a number of wrongful deaths connected to the case.

But police aren’t charging Schofield with murder. They say those questionable deaths could not be directly linked to infections caused by the nurse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.