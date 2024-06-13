© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Medford nurse arrested in drug diversion case at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:07 PM PDT
A large, 5-story building made with beige stone bricks and large windows. At the top of the building is a sign that says, "Asante"
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The new wing of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, January 4, 2024.

Medford police have arrested a suspect in a case of alleged drug theft at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center that caused infections in dozens of patients.

After a seven-month investigation, police arrested former Asante nurse Dani Marie Schofield on Thursday. A grand jury has indicted Schofield on 44 counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree.

The charges allege Schofield intentionally caused serious injury to 44 patients in her care.

According to police, there is concern she replaced patients’ liquid fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, with tap water which caused a high number of bloodstream infections.

The estate of one potential victim who died under Schofield’s care filed a wrongful death suit against her and the hospital in February. And a Medford law firm says they are investigating a number of wrongful deaths connected to the case.

But police aren’t charging Schofield with murder. They say those questionable deaths could not be directly linked to infections caused by the nurse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
