Former Oregon prison nurse receives 30-year sentence for abusing women in custody

In July, a federal jury convicted Tony Klein of sexually abusing nine women in custody during medical appointments or while they worked or as orderlies cleaning the prison infirmary. He was also found guilty of lying about the incidents under oath.

From 2010 to 2017, Kline worked at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon’s only prison for women.

During the criminal trial in July, 17 women who testified told jurors that Klein touched them inappropriately during medical appointments or as they worked as orderlies cleaning the prison infirmary.

Some testified that Klein forced sex upon them even if they protested. Others said they believed they could face discipline if they refused his advances.

Klein’s defense attorneys recommended he receive a sentence of 25 years in prison. They also noted in their sentencing memo that Klein maintains his innocence, despite the jury’s verdict.

Federal prosecutors recommended Klein receive 41 years in prison.

