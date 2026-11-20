Oregon Nurses Association members and supporters held a rally near Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford on Thursday, before delivering a petition signed by more than 900 hospital staff to CEO Tom Gessel.

The appeal asked Asante leadership to restart stalled contract negotiations with union nurses.

Hospital security stopped journalists from following the group into the facility and barred reporters from standing on Asante property. Asante's media guidelines require journalists to have a designated chaperone, citing patient privacy laws. The guidelines also say media is “expected to portray Asante in a consistent, positive and appropriate light."

Asante did not respond to a request for an interview.

Nurse and ONA negotiator Kevin Roberts said delivering the petition was not an “act of disrespect.”

“It's a statement that trust has been damaged,” he said. “It is a statement that leadership has a responsibility to listen.”

The petition also called on Asante to bargain with technical employees on a first contract. Those workers unionized more than three years ago but have yet to be recognized by the hospital, according to ONA.

In June, the National Labor Relations Board ordered Asante to begin negotiations with the group.

American Federation of Teachers representative Boyd McCamish said management’s stance is “criminal.”

“I can think of one or two other instances of this around the country in the last 10 years, just to tell you how far afield their behavior is,” McCamish said.

At the rally, union reps said a dolly stacked with empty boxes labeled “community letters” represented thousands of emails sent to hospital leadership.

“We're calling on Asante's board of directors and out-of-state CEOs to listen to, and work with, the local frontline healthcare professionals who know our hospital and patients best,” those emails read.

The union has called on Gessel to meet with employees and community members no later than Nov. 30.