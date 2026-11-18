Nine doctors who cared for newborn infants at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford have sued Asante for $31.5 million, alleging retaliation and gender discrimination after they raised concerns about department cuts and patient safety.

Asante ended the neonatologists’ employment in July and replaced them with temporary physicians through Medicus Healthcare Solutions, according to the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, proposed changes to the neonatology department began after Tom Gessel and Angela Simonson joined Asante’s leadership team in 2023. Dr. Shelly Haug Monti, one of the plaintiffs, said the leadership change brought a shift toward top-down decision-making.

“Decisions that directly affected our ability to deliver exceptional care were increasingly being made without useful physician voice or input,” Monti said.

Those decisions included reducing support staff, changing the department’s structure and cutting pay, according to the complaint.

Monti said doctors raised concerns with leadership for months about risks to patient safety and what they described as violations of national pediatric standards.

“We didn't want to wait for a baby to be harmed before addressing a foreseeable safety risk,” she said.

The complaint alleges hospital leaders labeled the doctors “dramatic” and instructed the staffing agency not to consider them for rehire.

Members of the neonatology group had also led efforts to unionize, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges the nine women faced gender discrimination, saying male doctors received different responses when they raised safety concerns.

In a statement, Asante called the lawsuit’s allegations “unfounded.”

“We will defend against these claims through the appropriate legal process,” Asante said.

Asante leadership has declined interview requests and barred local reporters from community discussions.

“To other physicians, I would say document concerns, use your appropriate reporting channels and understand your protections,” Monti said. “Never lose sight of your professional obligation to continue advocating for your patients.”

