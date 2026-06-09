JPR Spotlight - Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams has been making music for about 50 years. After numerous awards, dozens of albums, and critical acclaim including being named one of America's top 30 songwriters by the New York Times, she remains humble and in awe of her musical heroes and mentors.

In this interview she talks about her creative process, and the making her last two albums - World's Gone Wrong, and her album of Beatles covers Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles from Abbey Road, which was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studio.