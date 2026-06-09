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JPR Spotlight - Lucinda Williams

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
Lucinda Williams and her custom Telecaster
lucindawilliams.com
Lucinda Williams

The award-winning singer/songwriter is on an extensive Summer tour with her band, and on dates opening for one of her mentors - Bob Dylan. She spoke to us ahead of her show at the Holly Theatre in Medford.

Lucinda Williams has been making music for about 50 years. After numerous awards, dozens of albums, and critical acclaim including being named one of America's top 30 songwriters by the New York Times, she remains humble and in awe of her musical heroes and mentors.

In this interview she talks about her creative process, and the making her last two albums - World's Gone Wrong, and her album of Beatles covers Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles from Abbey Road, which was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studio.

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
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