Shakey Graves returns to his stripped down DIY sound on his new album "Fondness etc."

Alejandro Rose-Garcia is a singer/songwriter and actor better known by his stage name Shakey Graves. The Texan has released a series of albums beginning with 2011’s Roll the Bones, and made numerous appearances on late night TV.

Early in his career, Shakey Graves performed as a one-man-band using a modified suitcase as kick drum/tambourine set-up. This musical oddity earned him a spot as official busker of the 2011 tour with Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes and Mumford & Sons. He played as concert-goers entered the venues.

Now married and a father, Shakey Graves is back with Fondness etc. Many of the songs on the album reflect his transition from a free-wheeling musician who spent a lot of time on the road to a family man with new responsibilities.

On Don’t Change a Thing, there's a feeling of acceptance with a hint of loss for the life he gave up. On When the Love is New, Rose-Garcia contrasts the intense emotions of early romance with the stability of a long-term relationship.

Fondness, etc. was recorded on tape. Shakey Graves says that the endless options of digital recording are overwhelming and prevent him from being able to focus. The DIY approach on the new album gives it a warm, lo-fi sound that emphasizes the songs rather than their production. Perfection was not the goal. Instead, the blemishes are part of the record's heart and soul. The arrangements are sparse without many crescendos, relying on micro-dynamics to create emotional textures. Other than the vocals, no one specific instrument stands out, rather each sound plays an integral part in creating a bigger picture.

We’ll be digging into this album for the next few weeks on Open Air – Monday through Friday 9am-3pm on JPR’s Rhythm and News Service.

Shakey Graves is performing at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville on July 30th.