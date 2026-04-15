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Local artists represent in the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest - Part 2

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:47 PM PDT

Each year, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest attracts entries from all aross the country and across genres.

Here's our second installment featuring entries from our region that stood out. We'll have more next week.

The Lynx family band has been building a local following for the last few years with their roots rock sound. Here's Owl Song

Josh Gross, in addition to music and work in community and public radio, is a puppeteer in Puppeteers for Fears.

Frankie Hernandez is well known in the region for his brand of soul, reggae and rock. He recently sat in with G. Love during his performance at the Holly Theatre.

We wish our local musicians luck in the contest. Look for more regional entries next week.
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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
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