© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local artists represent in NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:21 AM PDT

Each year, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest attracts entries from all aross the country and across genres.

Here's our first installment featuring entries from our region that stood out. We'll have more next week.

First, from Lake Shastina, it's Radishmonster with a solo piano and voice tune - Perfect Sense. I hear shades of Elton John and Gabe Dixon in this one.

Also from Northern California, out of Redding it's sahed. with some gospel-influenced soul. Fun fact: Valerie Ing, our classical host, used to live in the house shown in this video. Here's Dead of Night ...

From Ashland, it's Liquid Violet with a jazz/funk tune called Gozo. Good luck not dancing to this jam.

We wish our local musicians luck in the contest. Look for more regional entries next week.
Tags
JPR Music JPR MusicAppfeed
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
Donate