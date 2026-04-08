Local artists represent in NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

Each year, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest attracts entries from all aross the country and across genres.

Here's our first installment featuring entries from our region that stood out. We'll have more next week.

First, from Lake Shastina, it's Radishmonster with a solo piano and voice tune - Perfect Sense. I hear shades of Elton John and Gabe Dixon in this one.

Also from Northern California, out of Redding it's sahed. with some gospel-influenced soul. Fun fact: Valerie Ing, our classical host, used to live in the house shown in this video. Here's Dead of Night ...

From Ashland, it's Liquid Violet with a jazz/funk tune called Gozo. Good luck not dancing to this jam.

We wish our local musicians luck in the contest. Look for more regional entries next week.

