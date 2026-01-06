Best New Music of 2025

Two of my favorites new releases of 2025 are actually throwbacks to the past.

My first pick is Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited – Live at Lockn’. It’s from a 2015 concert paying tribute to Joe Cocker’s 1971 live album – Mad Dogs & Englishmen, that was influential in developing the large ensemble, high energy live shows Tedeschi Trucks Band is known for. It includes several of the original players – including Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lennear, who in addition to being a sought after singer, was the muse for the Rolling Stones song Brown Sugar, as well as Chris Robinson of the Black Crows, John Bell of Widespread Panic, Dave Mason of Traffic and Warren Haynes. TTB is arguably the best live band of our time, and this album showcases them doing what they do best all while showing respect for the music and artists that inspired them.

The other throwback I can’t stop listening to is the remastered version of the 1973 album Buckingham Nicks. The strength of the original prompted Mick Fleetwood to invite Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks to join Fleetwood Mac, a move that shaped the sound of rock music in the ‘70s, and continues to inspire musicians today like Bonny Light Horseman, Ray Lamontagne and Waxahatchee. At over seven minutes, the album closer Frozen Love, with some great instrumental breaks and a melody that gets stuck in my head for days at a time, is among my favorites of 2025.

After a couple of critically acclaimed solo records, Brittany Howard’s fans, including yours truly, were excited to hear of the reunion of Alabama Shakes. Their new album will be out this year, but they released the single Another Life in late summer. The track is unmistakably Alabama Shakes with their alternative/southern rock vibe. I would highly recommend seeing them in concert if you have the chance.

The family band, Southern Avenue, named after a famous street in their home town of Memphis, released Family, their fourth full-length album. They play high energy, uplifting southern soul and roots rock. On the new album, guitarist and founding member Ori Natfally, sisters Tierinii and Tikyra Jackson are joined by their sister Ava Jackson. With Family, they have matured as musicians and stand out as one of the best soul bands of the decade. Hear their JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly here .

With 2026 already shaping up to be another eventful year, we're eagerly awaiting what the music world has to offer.