Oregon lawmakers pass new notification rules for schools when ICE comes on campus

Under HB 4079, school districts would need to develop a policy to identify when federal immigration officers are on school property—and then inform parents, staff, some students and some service providers about those sightings.

Colleges and universities would also need to make a plan to confirm ICE activity on campus and notify the public through their websites and other emergency notification systems.

The proposed new rules come after the Trump administration removed guidelines last year that had previously stopped ICE officers from detaining people at "sensitive locations."

Since then, there have been several reports of ICE activity near Oregon schools. Last July in Beaverton, a man was detained while trying to drop his child off at daycare, as OPB reported.

Some school districts, including Eugene 4J, have also faced rumors about ICE on campus that district officials later said weren't substantiated.

While advocating for the bill on the Senate Floor Monday, Sen. Courtney Neron Misslin, D-Wilsonville, described an environment of fear. She said some schools have faced lockdowns and some children are staying home.

"This bill promises information when people need it most," said Neron Misslin. "It can serve to reassure families that when something serious is happening, they will hear the truth quickly and, again, from a trusted source."

The bill passed the Oregon House and Senate along mostly partisan lines, with widespread Democratic support and Republican opposition.

It now needs Gov. Tina Kotek's signature in order to become law. If approved, it would take effect on Sep. 30.

