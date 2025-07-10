'100-year decision:' two companies vie to build SOU senior living community 

Southern Oregon University plans to build a retirement community on campus. If it moves forward, it would be the first of its kind in Oregon.

The goal is to create independent living options for older adults who want to stay active and connected with the university, while generating much-needed revenue.

SOU President Rick Bailey said he also looks forward to other benefits.

"There are going to be so many beautiful things that come out of this project because of the way in which these residents and our community are going to be more finely woven into the fabric of our university," he said.

"Older adult communities are a rare but growing feature on university campuses across the U.S.," the university said in a press release.

The two partners being considered for the project are Pacific Retirement Services from Medford, which operates Rogue Valley Manor, and McCormack Baron Salazar from St. Louis.

Pacific Retirement Services proposes between 165 and 185 apartments, a wellness program, common areas and dining services.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Representatives from Pacific Retirement Services present their proposal at SOU on July 9, 2025.

McCormack Baron Salazar proposes 100 apartments, along with a wellness and fitness center, dining venue, common areas and learning facilities.

This week, both potential partners had the opportunity to present their pitches to the community.

Almost 150 people gathered for Pacific Retirement Services' presentation on Wednesday. McCormack Baron Salazar's presentation is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon.

After the first presentation, some attendees asked about having skilled nursing or memory care services on-site or designating some apartments as affordable housing. Pacific Retirement Services representatives said none of those options are currently in the plan.

Eric Mineart, the company's vice president of strategy and innovation, said it's difficult to add more services while keeping the project affordable.

McCormack Baron Salazar McCormack Baron Salazar’s conceptual site plan for the proposed project.

"It's a tension that happens on every project," he said. "When we're meeting with the public, and people are saying, 'We want licensed health care. We want on-site dining. We want all these features.' Those are going to have a cost impact. There is a huge tightrope act to balance — how do we build enough services that this is compelling for people to move in, but not so many services and amenities that the costs become it's only for a select few?"

Some audience members also supported a proposal to make this project a satellite location of Rogue Valley Manor, allowing them access to those amenities.

Rob Patridge, the university's general counsel, encouraged audience members to weigh in on the proposals, calling it a "100-year kind of decision for this campus."

In an interview, representatives for McCormack Baron Salazar outlined a similar concept: independent living for seniors, but no health care component; collaboration with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institution, or OLLI; and what they described as "workforce rents."

"We want to be part of the spirited discussion of the Q&A and getting input from people. We could really do this however it needs to be done," said Joe Weatherly, a senior vice president with the company. "Syncing that up to really achieve what the university is after, I think is something we need to learn more about."

The project is in its early stages. Both of this week's pitches are just proposals, and the feasibility of the project still needs to be determined.

The university is scheduled to make a decision between the two proposals and award the contract this fall.

Meanwhile, SOU is working to address a $5 million deficit. Bailey said this is one way to provide much-needed revenue.

"We have to change our fiscal model," he said. "We have to stop relying solely on tuition and state funding to do the things that we do. Because of where we're located and because of the things we do and because of the community we serve, this is a project that started rising to the top."

