© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon governor makes a surprise appearance at SOU commencement

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:41 PM PDT
A woman on the right wearing graduation cap and gown looking to the left at someone else also wearing a cap and gown.
SOU
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek standing on stage at SOU's commencement ceremony, June 14, 2025.

Governor Tina Kotek was an unexpected speaker at Southern Oregon University’s 99th commencement ceremony on Saturday.

This was Governor Tina Kotek’s first time speaking at a graduation ceremony since she took office in 2023.

Kotek talked about her political career and the struggles she’s faced over the years. She also touched on the fraught political climate these students are headed into.

“Skepticism and cynicism are not the same thing," she said. "And in times like these, I know that belief, instead of doubt, is absolutely essential to cultivate, both individually and in community with others.”

Kotek also spoke about her experiences as a lesbian moving to Oregon, during a ceremony that coincided with LGBTQ pride month.

“I said yes to myself, believing in myself enough to build a life in a place where I could truly be me," she said. "And that was 1987 three years before I put an exclamation point on everything by coming out to my family.”

Kotek was the first openly lesbian house speaker in the country when she took the position in the Oregon Legislature in 2013.

Kotek’s speech was milder than SOU’s student speaker, Parker Boom, who spoke about fighting against threats to free speech by authoritarian regimes.

"I urge all of us to embrace our active role in the making of the world, to be conscious of its direction, to witness and notice the shape of the Earth, the quality of light, to hurl ourselves against billionaires, fascists, oligarchs and regimes," Boom said. "To place ourselves to place ourselves between the sword and the neck, to insist on all of our lives. That work too is worthy of celebration."

The graduation ceremony took place on the same day as nationwide protests against the Trump Administration.
Tags
Education Top StoriesOregon NewsTina KotekSouthern Oregon UniversityAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Public media is at a critical moment.
Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now