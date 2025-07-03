Two Oregon bills aim to create more options for senior housing

House Bill 3506 would allocate $3 million to help keep seniors and people with disabilities in their homes — for example, by installing a ramp or grab bars for stability.

A second bill, House Bill 3589 would set aside $24 million to incentivize housing development specifically for seniors and people with disabilities.

State Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, sponsored both bills and chairs the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness. She said the measures are a good start to addressing a lack of housing.

"What we're trying to do here with this initiative is just get the work started, putting some money into technical assistance and education to help communities, organizations really understand what's happening here and how to build units that work for seniors." Marsh said. "It's the start — it's not the check off."

People over 50 are most likely to spend more than half of their income on rent. In recent years, the population of homeless people has also aged, with about 20% now 55 or older.

Marsh said she hopes the legislation will help address these problems.

"If you've got a home, or you're renting a place that's stable, and you need a ramp, let's build you a ramp so you can stay there," she said. "If you really don't have those things, if you're really desperate for some housing that you can afford, let's build studios and one bedrooms that are appropriate for older adults and people with disabilities."

Government programs help millions of older adults afford housing, but a 2023 study shows there just isn’t enough to go around — and in some places, people wait years for a spot.

The funding for both bills comes from Oregon's Property Tax Deferral for Disabled and Senior Homeowners Program, which lets homeowners borrow from the state to pay county property taxes. When the home is eventually sold, the state is repaid with 6% interest.

"The fund currently holds a $70 million reserve — well above what’s needed to run the program — and a careful financial analysis confirmed this transfer is safe and sustainable," according to a press release.

Both bills passed the Oregon House and Senate with little opposition. Gov. Tina Kotek is expected to sign them into law.

“Oregon seniors deserve to age in dignity — not in cars, not in shelters, and not in fear of eviction," Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, said in a press release.