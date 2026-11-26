H.R. 1 , passed by congressional Republicans in 2025, required those on Medicaid to prove they either work, or volunteer. Many also had to verify they were eligible more often.

In a news release Monday, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said she had directed OHA to opt-into an exemption period.

“My priority is keeping eligible Oregonians insured,” Kotek said. “Initial analysis of the impact of President Trump’s HR 1 projected over 600,000 Oregonians would need to take action to comply and up to a third would be likely to lose coverage—even if they qualify under the new rules. That’s why I’m directing OHA to participate in the federal hold harmless period, so Oregonians have more time to adjust to requirements and ensure they have the best shot at keeping their coverage.”

The new rules still go into effect in January, but the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will allow states to wait to disenroll people until the end of June.

OHA officials said those who haven’t proved they are working or qualify for a medical exemption won’t be immediately disenrolled. But, they should still provide documentation as soon as possible.

In a news release, Interim Director of OHA Fariborz Pakseresht said the agency had conducted significant work to educate the public about the changes, and hire enough staff to assist OHP members.

“People in Oregon deserve a clear, reliable process in place to help ensure they understand how to keep their medical coverage,” Pakseresht said. “Providing more time to implement these changes will help ensure members, critical technology systems, providers, and community partners are prepared for the changes ahead.”

Officials said all OHP members should also make sure their mailing address and other contact information is up to date to ensure they are informed of any changes.

