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Shasta Regional workers strike for one day over contract negotiations

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published September 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM PDT
Women stand in rain holding signs in front of a hospital.
National Nurses United
Shasta Regional Medical Center workers participated in a one-day strike in Redding on Sep. 3, 2026.

Staff at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding are bargaining with Prime Healthcare for higher wages and better staffing.

Nurses and other health workers at Shasta Regional Medical Center participated in a one-day strike Thursday.

Workers began bargaining last year with Prime Healthcare, the for-profit company that owns the hospital. The unions are seeking higher wages, increased staffing and protections for workers who raise concerns about patient care.

A spokesperson for National Nurses United estimated that hundreds of workers participated. Dozens could be seen holding signs in the rain outside the hospital in Redding Thursday.

“We are members of the community,” said Michelle Gaffney, a nurse at Shasta Regional. “Our first choice is to come to work. And if we're speaking up, then there's a problem and the community should be concerned.”

Gaffney said adequate staffing is essential to patient safety. She accused hospital management of walking away from negotiations.

“Let’s get a contract,” she said. “It’s what’s best for the community. It’s best for the staff that are working there. It’s best for the hospital.”

A hospital spokesperson said management has bargained in good faith with workers.

“Shasta Regional Medical Center has already implemented wage increases that will provide millions of dollars in additional compensation to our nurses and staff over the next three years,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the hospital remained fully open and appropriately staffed during the strike.

The union also wants language protecting nurses’ right to advocate for patients without fear of retaliation.

National Nurses United claims Prime Healthcare brought in $4 billion in revenue in 2024, with the hospital’s non-profit arm making another $1.4 billion. It accused the company of cutting services after purchasing hospitals.

The Redding strike was just one of four held around the country at different Prime Healthcare hospitals.

Shasta Regional workers have also announced a one-day sympathy strike Sept. 15 in support of nurses at Prime’s Olympia Fields Hospital near Chicago.
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Health and Medicine Top StoriesCalifornia NewsShasta CountyReddingOrganized laborNurseshospitalStrikeAppfeed
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
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