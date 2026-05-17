Overdose deaths in Oregon drop second year in a row

There were 1,100 overdose deaths in 2025, preliminary estimates from the Oregon Health Authority show — a drop from more than 1,500 in 2024 and 1,800 in 2023. The decline marks the first year-over-year decline since 2016.

“This improvement is the result of deep partnerships between state agencies, behavioral health providers, local officials and law enforcement and shows what is possible when all of us work together,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement. “We have to stay on track. Together, we can save the lives of our neighbors, friends and family members.”

More than 90% of those overdose deaths involved fentanyl, methamphetamine or some combination of both, according to John Mcllveen, Oregon’s State Opioid Treatment Authority.

Historically underserved communities are bearing the brunt of the opioid crisis, Mcllveen said, but the new data show Oregon’s investments in prevention, treatment and harm reduction are helping save lives.

To reduce overdose deaths, the state has invested in the Save Lives Oregon Harm Reduction Clearinghouse, which provides no-cost supplies such as naloxone, infection prevention and wound care kits to health clinics, law enforcement, tribes and community-based organizations across Oregon. The state also provides grants to behavioral health providers to support people with substance use disorders regardless of their ability to pay, and it has expanded its opioid treatment programs, prevention programs and peer services.

Additionally, substance use and recovery groups across Oregon have received more than $90 million over the last two years in settlement funds from companies for their role in the opioid crisis, the Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday.

“The sustained decline in overdose deaths is encouraging to see, but we still have a long way to go,” said Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist at the Oregon Health Authority. “Continued investment by the state and community partners across the full spectrum of prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery is needed to keep overdoses on a downward trajectory.”

To learn more about preventing overdose deaths: